MONTROSE — James “Jim” Paul McClellan, 51, of Montrose passed away at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 24, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Funeral services honoring his life will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Schilling Funeral Home, 1301 Charleston Ave., Mattoon, IL 61938, with Pastor Duane Piercy officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home. The family requests casual attire.
Jim was born Aug. 8, 1968, in Rockford, the son of Tom and Shirley (Rickelman) McClellan. He married Nechelle Brewer on June 9, 1995. She survives.
Other survivors include his parents; sister, Rebecca (Jim) Stilabower; mother-in-law, Carol Brewer; brothers-in-law, Matthew Brewer and Kyle (Stephanie) Brewer; sister-in-law, Kim Hanners McCollom; and nieces and nepews, Mariah and Heath Stilabower, Ava, London and Mason Brewer and Zach and Maverick.
Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Ethel Rickelman, Delman and Eleanor McClellan, Ron Brewer, Ralph Brewer Sr. and Ralph and Zarlene Womack.
Jim worked at Three Z Printing Company for 27 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking and was a talented grill master. Jim was an avid Chicago Cubs and Dallas Cowboys fan. He had a great sense of humor. Most of all, Jim cherished spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered as a very generous person who helped a lot of people.
Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home’s Facebook page.