URBANA — James “Jim” William Smith, 73, of Urbana, beloved husband, father and brother, died peacefully Tuesday (July 23, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. He was surrounded by family and friends after suffering two strokes.
Son of the Rev. John Andrew and Jamie Smith, Jim was born Dec. 16, 1945, in Decatur and was the third of four boys. The Smith family moved to Urbana for the Rev. Smith’s pastoral position at the First Methodist Church.
Jim attended Urbana schools and graduated from UHS in 1964. He followed his brothers to DePauw University and later transferred to ISU, where he graduated with a degree in history in 1968.
He and Betsy Sutton married July 18, 1981, in a joyful ceremony officiated by his father, the Rev. Smith, complete with Jim forgetting the ring! Jim and Betsy welcomed two children, Nick and Molly, whom he loved deeply and was intensely proud of.
Jim inherited his mother’s quiet, unassuming temperament and enjoyed water-color painting, discussing theology and cooking.
He was a lifelong fan of the Braves (whom he followed from Milwaukee to Atlanta), a lover of classical and jazz music, and an avid reader. He was a serious homebody later in life, though he rejoiced and supported his family’s travels.
Jim is survived by his wife, Betsy; children, Nick (Erin) Smith and Molly (Morkos) Youssef; grandchildren, Landon and Rebecca; and brothers, Andy (Jan) Smith and Danny (Tonita) Smith.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Johnny.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, he asked that donations be made to the East Central Illinois Refugee Mutual Assistance Center, or that you take a friend out for a drink.
A memorial service/celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.