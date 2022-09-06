POTOMAC — James Eugene Pettice Jr., 64, of Hoopeston passed away Sunday (Sept. 4, 2022).
He was born to parents James Eugene Pettice Sr. and Fran A. (Showalter) Bradley on Dec. 7, 1957 in Danville.
Jimmie was a drywaller and painter for 46 years working in homes across East Central Illinois. He spent the last 20-plus years working for Local 363, most recently working on the athletic facilities for the University of Illinois. After 46 years of service, he hung up his whites and retired in July 2022.
Jimmie’s life revolved around the joys of small-town living in Vermilion County and living out family traditions. He and his wife, Jan, enjoyed country drives, spending time with their children and grandchildren and dancing any chance they got. He spent many hours driving the backroads and stopping to visit friends and family along the way. His drop-ins were his way of living out the Oakwood Strong mantra ensuring he was there for anyone who needed a helping hand or a little Jimmie humor.
One of favorite pastimes was hunting mushrooms and looking for Native American artifacts, a tradition he passed along to his children and grandchildren. He was an avid Oakwood Comets, Fighting Illini and St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed following each team closely. He was a member of the Oakwood Men’s Club and an honorary member of VFW Post 4826 in Hoopeston.
Jimmie met his wife, Janet, in 2001, and they married on Feb. 6, 2004, in Danville. Together they raised four children, Jacinda (Greg) Miller, Jolina (Andrew Powell) Pettice, Tony (Beth) Mitchell and Angie Mitchell (Pat) Kelly, and enjoyed time with their grandchildren, Garrett Miller, Gavin Miller, Maren Powell, Liam Powell, Jake Mitchell, Frankie Kimmell, Bryce Kelly and Jordan Kelly.
Jimmie is survived by his parents; wife, Jan; and siblings, Marty Bradley, Joey (Rhonda) Bradley, Angie (Dale) Fagan, Jodi Boyd, Dixie (Terry) Bowman and Ty (Tanja) Pettice.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Milt and Hazel Pettice; maternal grandparents, Clifford Showalter and Bob and Nora Anderson; father, Ben Bradley; aunt Ruby Perdue; aunt and uncle Roger and Mary Showalter; sister-in-law, Carla Bradley; brother-in-law, Jeff Cox; and other family and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Blurton Funeral Home, 400 N. Vermilion St., Potomac. Visitation will take place from 9 to 11.30 a.m. with the funeral immediately following at 11.30 a.m. Dean Abbott and Paster Dan Hunt will officiate. Following the services, Jimmie will be laid to rest alongside his family in Gundy Cemetery, Bismarck.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Francis Children’s Hospital, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637.