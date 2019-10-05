DANVILLE — James "JJ" Hein of Danville died Wednesday (Oct. 2, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services for the Army veteran will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1303 N. Walnut St., Danville. Father Bo Schmitt will officiate. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. A rosary service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.