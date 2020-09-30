CHAMPAIGN — James "JR" Grider, 64, of Champaign passed away Friday (Sept. 25, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born on Jan. 12, 1956, in Champaign, the son of James and Dorothea Grider. JR is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Jill and Nick; mother, Dorothea; sisters, Barb Anderson, Jolene Grider and Patti Grider; brother, Danny Grider (Rita); a fond brother-in-law of Milly Brown (John) and Michael Hartnett (Patty); and was an uncle to many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Sr., and brother-in-law, John Anderson.
JR graduated from the University of Illinois in 1978 with a degree in European history. He joined the family business of Grider Truck Repair following his graduation. JR was an avid sports fan and coached many of Jill and Nick’s youth sports teams. He was a cherished husband, father and friend; he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
A private memorial visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.