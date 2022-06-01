URBANA — James Joseph Judth, 90, of Urbana passed away peacefully at home on Monday (May 30, 2022) surrounded by his loving family and his cat, Sandy.
James was born April 9, 1932, to Julius and Sylvia (Koski) Judth in Ironwood, Mich. James was an only child. He Married Jaqueline Strom of Ironwood, Mich., on Sept. 20, 1958.
He is survived by his wife and his daughters, Janet (Douglas) Brutlag, Tammy (Michael) Smith and Robin Leever. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Amanda (Craig) Peacha, Ashleigh (Cornez Carter) Cloyd, Caitlyn (Erica) Cloyd, Alexander Brutlag and Christian Brutlag; and seven great-grandchildren.
James was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Holly Strom; and brother-in-law, Fred Strom.
He attended Luther L. Wright High School and Gogebic Community College in Ironwood. After having attended community college, James enlisted in the Air Force and proudly served his country for two years. James retired from Northern Illinois Water Company after many years of service. After retiring, he worked part time as a courier at Carle Foundation Hospital for almost 20 years.
James enjoyed spending time with his family, long car rides with country music and watching old westerns. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and took pride in his love for the Lord. There wasn’t one person he came across who didn’t enjoy his outgoing personality and infectious smile.
There will be a public visitation Friday, June 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Services will be private.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made in James’ name to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 708 W. Main St., Urbana, IL 61801, or the Champaign County Humane Society. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.