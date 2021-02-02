SAVOY — James K. Threet, 90, of Savoy passed away at 2:05 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 30, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private graveside services will be held at Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola.
Jim was born on Sept. 5, 1930, at Dundas, a son of IC and Daryl (Curtis) Threet. He married Doris Wetzel on April 13, 1952, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Tuscola.
He is survived by his loving wife, Doris “Dot,” of 68-plus years of marriage; son, Mike (Jotta) Threet of Savoy; brother, Jack C. Threet of Houston; and sister, Sue (Buddy) Petrea of Salisbury, N.C.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; dear son, Tom; and older brother, Dick Threet.
He graduated from Champaign High School in 1948 and attended the University of Illinois, majoring in journalism before being called to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1951 during the Korean War. He was editor of the base newspaper at Barstow, Calif., before his discharge in 1953.
Jim was employed at the USI/Quantum Chemicals plant near Tuscola for 33 years (1953-1986) as a quality control lab supervisor, retiring in 1986.
He and his wife, Doris, were members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tuscola, and they were also members of Grace Lutheran Church in Winter Haven, Fla. He and Doris are currently members of St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign.
Jim’s interests included playing golf, fishing in Minnesota and hunting Indian arrowheads along the river west of Tuscola with his wife and sons. He enjoyed watching all sports on television and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church, St. John Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.