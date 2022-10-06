THOMASBORO — James Allen Kindred, 72, of Thomasboro, formerly of Mansfield, passed away at 7:26 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Mansfield United Methodist Church, Mansfield, with Pastor Nick Gleason officiating. Inurnment will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Thomasboro Fire Protection District or Mansfield United Methodist Church. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jim was born on Sept. 24, 1950, in Urbana, a son of William A. and Clara Edith Dickson Kindred.
Jim is survived by his two daughters, Kimberly (Tony) Mullvain of Mansfield and Amy (Ken) Johnson of Weldon; five grandchildren, Paige (Jaymi) Green, Holden (Stephanie) Johnson, Blake Johnson, Rye Johnson and Cara Johnson; three great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Aaliyah and Jaxon; and two sisters, Karen Ryder of Normal and Deby Huchel of Mansfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim retired from Ozark/TWA Airlines at Willard Airport in Savoy and farming. He was a member of Mansfield United Methodist Church and the Piatt County Farm Bureau.
Jim loved family, farming, fishing and was a fan of all sports, especially the Illini, Cubs and any activity involving his kids and grandkids.
Forever in our hearts.