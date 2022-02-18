PAXTON — James E. Kingston, 78, of Paxton passed away Tuesday (Feb. 15, 2022).
He was born on Aug. 1, 1943, in Paxton, the son of Lewis and Pauline Kingston. Mr. Kingston married Iva Jean (Jeannie) Thompson on Jan. 26, 1961, and she survives in Paxton.
Along with his wife, Jeannie, he is survived by a daughter, Laurie (David) Eckerty of Paxton; a son, Greg (Carrie) Kingston of Tolono; three grandchildren, Alaina (Craig) Kief of Paxton, Jamie Kingston of Champaign and Lewis Kingston of Tolono; two great-grandchildren, Gavin Kief and Kameron Kief of Paxton; and a brother-in-law, John (Cindy) Thompson of Lexington, S.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Wes Eckerty.
For 28 years (1977-2005), Mr. Kingston was mayor of the city of Paxton. He also served Paxton as an alderman and police officer. While mayor, he served as president on the Illinois Municipal League Board of Directors and served on the Illinois Police Training and Standards Board. Mr. Kingston was also a member of the Paxton Masonic Lodge, Loda Sportsmans Club and Loda post of the Sons of the American Legion. He retired from Ameren on Jan. 1, 2006.
A private family burial will be held at Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Memorials may be made to Evangelical Covenant Church in Paxton. Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, Paxton, is handling arrangements.