Columbus, Ohio — James Lee Kirk, "Jim," 72, formerly of Champaign, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home in Anacortes, Wash.
Teller of stories; man of the sea; lover of sciences, arts, and letters; mentor, dreamer, engineer; traveler; a poet at heart. Unmatched in wit and generosity.
Husband to Janet Lowry, dad to James Andrew and Shoshanna, grandfather to Chloe and Ash. Survived by his mother Esta (Yukon, Okla.), brothers: Gil [Brookings, Ore.] and Steve [Bend, Ore.], and sister Carol Ru [Port Townsend, Wash.], and preceded in death by father, James Curtis, and sister, Kathryn.
Jim was an ardent supporter of youth sailing. Memorial donations may be made in Jim’s name to the Anacortes Waterfront Alliance “Future Afloat Community Boat Fund,” POB 2164, Anacortes, WA, 98221.
To share memories of James, please sign the online guestbook at evanschapel.com