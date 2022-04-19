CHAMPAIGN — James H. Klimek of Champaign passed away Saturday (April 16, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Nov. 5, 1946, in Detroit. He was the son of Henry and Lottie Klimek of Dearborn, Mich.
Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia Ann Everett Klimek. He is also survived by a brother, Karl Benz (Cate) of North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Thomas Henry Klimek.
He graduated from Dearborn High School in 1965. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served from 1966 to 1970. He last year of service was in Phu Bai, Vietnam.
Jim worked for Kraft and its affiliates in Champaign, Deerfield and Skokie. He retired in 2005.
He was an avid sports fan. He was a loyal fan of Detroit sports teams, the Lions, Tigers and Red Wings. Jim coached Little League baseball in Champaign, collected baseball cards and played racquetball. In recent years, he took up boxing to combat the effects of Parkinson’s. His coach gave him the moniker of the “Motor City Motor.”
He will be missed as a dear friend, colleague and husband.
Visitation will be April 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.