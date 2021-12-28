CHAMPAIGN — James "Jim" Knoke of Champaign passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana at the age of 92.
Jim was born June 30, 1929, in the village of Gresham, Wis., the son of Herman and Lucy Knoke. He was a Class of 1946 graduate of Gresham High School. He often told stories of his early life growing up amid the forests and farmlands, lakeshores and riverbeds.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1947, where his training in logistics with the Army Quartermaster Corps helped prepare him for many of his future career paths. He married Marie Berchtold in September 1950 in Madigan Army Hospital Chapel in Tacoma, Wash. The marriage lasted 69 years, and they raised five children, Michael, Mary, Joseph, Edward, and Paul. He was a member of Holy Cross Church.
He is survived by a son, Michael Knoke (Kate) of Champaign; a daughter, Mary Bales of Champaign; two daughters-in-law, Merry Knoke of West Bend, Wis., and Sharon Knoke of Paxton; four grandsons, Luke (Elizabeth) Knoke, Nick Knoke and Tim Knoke, all of Champaign, and Patrick Knoke of West Bend Wis.; two great-grandchildren, Elijah and Emily Knoke of Champaign; and five siblings, Alice Bruss, Anita Knoke and John, Gene and Dan Knoke, all of Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; three sons, Joseph, Paul and Edward Knoke; a son-in-law, Kirk Bales; his parents; a brother, Herman; and three sisters, Lorraine Jansen, Cecile Bruss and Marion Moede.
His seven years of military service were served in Stateside Army installations, overseas in the Aleutian Islands and in Korea during the Korean War. He was proud of his military service and attained the rank of Master Sergeant. He received a Department of the Army Award and holds letters of commendation from several senior officers.
Education in electronics at the DeVry Technical Institute led to 1955 employment at the University of Illinois in Urbana. He assisted in the invention and development of the Plasma Display Panel. His 1993 retirement as Network Manager of the PLATO System ended his 40-year career in the sciences. Jim was a recipient of the University of Illinois Chancellor's Distinguished Staff Award.
Due to current COVID-19 concerns, there will be no visitation or funeral.
There will be celebration of his life planned for a future date.
Memorial donations may be made to a donor's choice, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.