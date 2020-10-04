RANTOUL — James D. Kuhn, 65, of Rantoul passed away at 8:14 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 30, 2020) at Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Jim was born on March 3, 1955, in Watseka, to parents Orville and Helen (Lemming) Kuhn. He graduated from Cissna Park High School and achieved his associate degree at Parkland College in Champaign. During his career, he worked for the City of Urbana for 17 years. Jim married his wife, Linda, on April 20, 1989, in Watseka. He would often pull over on the side of the road and pick flowers to bring home to Linda and the kids.
Jim was an avid gardener and his garden which his family and neighbors admired very much. He loved the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Cubs and would often yell at the TV if he thought they should be doing something differently. Jim’s other hobbies included singing karaoke, being a DJ and reading. He loved to gather with his family at cookouts and spend time with his loved ones. He loved his children and grandkids and was so excited to recently become a great-granddad! Jim was a devoted and loving husband, father, granddad and great-granddad.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Yvonne Thrasher.
Survivors include his wife, Linda (Boley) Kuhn; children, Jamie Huisinga (Kyle), Amanda Esposito (Thomas Navolt), Layla Johnson (Rodney) and James Esposito (Denise Campbell); sisters, Betty Seidel, Donna Brown (John) and Debbie Mueller (Wayne); brother, Ron Kuhn; eight grandkids; and two great-grandkids, with one on the way.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in his name to the American Diabetes Association and/or Urban Restoration Ministries in Champaign.