MAHOMET — James Lyons, age 58, a longtime resident of Mahomet, passed away peacefully at Bickford of Champaign on Friday, Sept. 3 after a nearly two-year battle with ALS and prior to that battling prostate cancer.
Jim was born in Peoria on Dec. 28, 1961. He graduated from Peoria Central High School in 1978. After high school he attended Moody Bible Institute and Illinois Central College, toured with A.R.C. ministry playing electric guitar for a year and ultimately finished his bachelor’s degree in Music Education as a Voice Major at the University of Illinois, where he met his wife Patti. Jim’s career field ended up being in business, ultimately retiring early from Birkey’s as Regional Parts and Service Administrator in May 2019 as a result of his illness.
Jim carried his love of music into teaching guitar lessons off and on over the years and playing acoustic, electric and bass guitar in praise teams at various churches, most recently for CU Church in Urbana. Jim also loved working with youth groups at various churches over the years. Jim was also a past member of Champaign West Rotary and Board member of Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.
Jim loved the outdoors and felt close to God when he was in nature. He loved strength training, biking and running. Although Jim ran well over 20 half-marathons and seven full marathons, his greatest running accomplishment was returning to running one year after radiation treatment for prostate cancer to run the Chicago Marathon to raise money for the American Cancer Society with his brother, Corey, and son, Devin.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and by his older sister, Christine (Lyons) Spitz.
Jim leaves behind his college sweetheart, Patti, whom he would have been married to 34 years this October. He also leaves behind three beloved sons, Devin (Heather) Lyons and their children Ellis and Ezekiel of Kankakee, Jared (soon-to-be daughter-in-law Lacey) Lyons of Champaign, and Caleb Lyons (Miranda Austin), currently attending Illinois State University. He is also survived by his parents, Don and Janet (Bultemeier) Lyons of East Peoria as well as two younger brothers, Jeff (Angie) Lyons of Metamora and Corey (Michelle) Lyons of Morton.
Visitation will be at Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. There will be a private funeral Wednesday, Sept. 9, followed by graveside service open to the public at 11:30 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Mahomet.
Donations can be made to The ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter, alasachicago.org or CU Church cuchurch.com.
