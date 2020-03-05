DANVILLE — James M. Porter, 69, of Danville died at 2:14 p.m. Sunday (March 1, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Funeral services for the Army veteran will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday at VA Protestant Chapel, 1900 E. Main St., Danville. The VA chaplain will officiate. Burial with military rites will be at 1 p.m. Friday in Danville National Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at VA Protestant Chapel. Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton, is in charge of arrangements.