ST. JOSEPH — James "Jimmy Lee" Maddock, 73, of St. Joseph passed away at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2019) at home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 E. Douglas St., St. Joseph. Pastor Andrew Jones will officiate. Burial will be in Friends Cemetery, St. Joseph. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today (Thursday) at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph.
Jimmy Lee was born July 31, 1946, in Urbana, the son of Orval and Lena (Miller) Maddock. He married Peggy Williams on Nov. 13, 1965, in Champaign. She preceded him in death Dec. 22, 2010.
He is survived by his children, Julie (Mark) Rahn of St. Joseph and Kim (Brian) Conner of Denver; grandchildren, Jordyn Bialeschki, Jake Rahn and Keegan and Ryleigh Conner; great-granddaughter, Tinleigh Bialeschki; brother, Steve (Carol) Maddock of St. Joseph; and several cousins and friends whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in the Vietnam War. Jimmy worked at Kraft for 40 years. He also farmed in the St. Joseph area. Jimmy enjoyed watching Illini sports and, most of all, spending time with family and friends. He had lived in Denver from 2007 to 2017 and enjoyed spending time with friends at the Parkway while there.
Jimmy Lee had a smile that could light up a room. He was best known for his contagious laugh, fun-loving, outgoing personality and love for life. The family is requesting you wear your favorite Illini wear to the visitation.
Memorials may be made to the Post 5520 Honor Guard.