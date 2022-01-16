CHAMPAIGN — James W. Marchand, 95, of Champaign died from Lewy Body dementia at home Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne, and brother, Frank Marchand.
He is survived by his sister, Jestine Morris; five daughters, Susan Slay, Denise Pakala, Jeannette Marchand, Jeanne Marchand and Melanie Manner; two sons-in-law, Jim Pakala and Rick Manner; two grandsons, Adrian Slay and Kent Pakala; and four great-grandchildren, Macie, Drake, Lorelei and Dillon Slay.
Services will be postponed until June 11 due to COVID-19. A private burial was held Jan. 7.
James was born on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, 1926, in Birmingham, Ala. When he was 2, his father, Frank Wesley Marchand Sr., passed away from tuberculosis shortly before the stock-market crash in 1929. His mother, Dessa (Osbourne) Marchand, soon moved her family of three children back to her hometown of Lewisburg, Tenn., to be closer to family.
Growing up in Lewisburg during the Great Depression, money was very tight. Then during high school, World War II began. His older brother, Frank Wesley Marchand Jr., quickly joined the military after Pearl Harbor. He was trained to be a reconnaissance pilot in the Pacific theater. James had to wait to graduate high school and enlisted at the age of 17 in the Army Air Corps. He was originally trained to be a remote-control turret mechanic gunner. However, by that time, the war was ending. Due to a high score on the military aptitude test, he was chosen to learn French from tapes and teach it to his fellow soldiers on the way over to Europe. By the time he arrived, peace had been declared two weeks earlier, and he was reassigned as a translator/interpreter. He quickly discovered he had a natural talent in languages and became fluent in French. He was also assigned to translate German and was sent to British Interpreter’s School. Again, he was able to learn the language very quickly and soon became fluent. After his tour, he returned to Tennessee.
Jobs were hard to come by, and he was at loose ends. While playing pool, another pool player told him he was a smart kid and asked why he wasn’t in college. He answered that he didn’t have any money for college. This man told him about the new GI Bill, thereby dramatically changing his life. Within two weeks, Jim was enrolled at TPI (Tennessee Polytechnic Institute) and had met Jeanne Johnson. Within the first five days on campus in September 1947, they became “steadies.” They married the following summer on July 31, 1948. They were steadies for nearly 69 years until her passing on July 25, 2016.
Jim had many mentors in his career. Mr. and Mrs. McGee at TPI recognized his linguistic abilities and encouraged him to change his focus to the humanities and to transfer to Vanderbilt University. Dr. Ten Hoor at Vanderbilt offered him a job teaching German. That was the first of many languages he taught during his long career. He obtained his Ph.D. at the University of Michigan. Dr. Nordmeier was instrumental in getting him an assistant professorship at the elite Washington University in St. Louis. In total, he taught at 12 universities while working his way up to full professor, including Washington University, Harvard, the University of Munich, University of California Berkeley, Vanderbilt, Cornell and the University of Illinois.
While at Washington University, he was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship at the young age of 30. This allowed him to view and study medieval manuscripts in Wolfenbüttel, thus launching his career as an expert in Gothic manuscripts. He also taught the spring semester of 1958 at the University of Munich.
Upon his arrival at the University of Illinois in 1969, he was a professor of German and linguistics. He was also quickly inducted into the Center for Advanced Study. He later became a joint professor in the Department of Comparative Literature.
In 1975, he took a yearlong sabbatical to Sweden to study runestones, stave churches and the Viking era. He fell in love with Sweden, the language and the culture. Again submersing himself in a new language, he was fluent within three months and frequently mistaken for a native. In future years, he managed two more visits and often wished his health would allow him to make more.
His great regret was that digital photography and GPS mapping came along after he was too elderly to re-map all the runestones in Scandinavia. Jim was best known as a foremost authority on Gothic and was generally recognized as “the most original person in the study of Gothic in the (mid-20th century).” However, he had a very wide range of interests. A small sampling of the topics he taught over the years gives a hint as to the breadth of his knowledge: German, French, Greek, Latin, Old Norse, Old English and many other languages; Germanic and Celtic literatures; medieval music; the Western texts of Matthew; mechanical aids for teaching; mathematical models for linguists; computer programming; and Arthurian romance.
He had over 400 articles in linguistics and philology published in seven languages. Some of those works have been translated into German, French, Italian, Russian and Japanese.
One of his biggest claims to fame is the development of a technique for restoring palimpsests (medieval manuscripts that have been overwritten). He was dubbed “the Palimpsest Man” in an article about his work in the international Time magazine in 1991. He created a method of using ultraviolet imagery with computer-scanning techniques to isolate the Gothic writing from the Latin overwriting. This allowed the Gothic to be rediscovered and studied. His research significantly expanded the store of the Gothic language.
In his personal life, he was well-known as an aficionado of billiards, both at Cornell and the UI. His nickname at the UI Student Union pool hall, his home away from home, was the Old Man. Many a student remembers learning billiards from him and listening to his wide-ranging stories. They also picked up the proper “trash talk” from him and his fellow billiards players, such as “I’m going to beat you like a tight drum.” Various people traveled to the UI just to play against the Old Man. Multiple students have written to and about him, crediting him with being a mentor to them or a pivotal figure in their UI experiences.
He was influenced by many people in his life and was a great influence on many more people — students, colleagues and friends. He lived his life according to this philosophy, which he asked to be put on his headstone: "A love of learning, and a desire for God."
Memorial donations may be made to the University of Illinois Center for Advanced Study.