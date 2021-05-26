HOOPESTON — James Marshall Allen, 36, of Hoopeston passed away at 1:11 p.m. Sunday (May 23, 2021) at home.
He was born April 10, 1985, at Blytheville AFB, Ark., the son of Rodney Marshall and Judy Charlene (Whiteman) Allen. They survive in Hoopeston.
He is also survived by one daughter, Delani Marie Nephew of Danforth; one brother, Mark (Alexandra) Allen of Bellevue, Neb.; maternal grandparents, Charles and Anna Whiteman of Hoopeston; paternal grandmother, Doris Allen of Hoopeston; and four nieces and nephews, Ava G. Allen, Hannah J. Allen, Nolon C. Allen and Renner M. Allen.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Dick Allen.
James served in the U.S. Army in the 82nd Airborne division for three years. He then served in the Illinois National Guard and later in the Army Reserves. He had worked for Rich’s Lawncare and several different factories. He most recently worked at Teasdale Foods. James was a member of the Hoopeston First United Methodist Church, where he had served on the Appalachia Service Project. He was also a member of the Hoopeston Lion’s Club.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. The funeral service will follow the visitation and will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Jemiriye Fakunle officiating. Burial will follow in Johnson Cemetery near Danville, with military rites accorded by the Hoopeston American Legion Post 384.
Memorials may be made to the American Legion Dornblaser Post 203 Mission K9 Warrior, 106 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846, or to the donor’s choice. Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view James’ eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.