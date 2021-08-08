RANTOUL — James W. Matthews, 54, of Rantoul passed away Wednesday (Aug. 4, 2021) at home.
Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with Cecil Smith officiating. Burial will be in Camargo Cemetery, Camargo. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
James was born Sept. 10, 1966, in Urbana.
Survivors include his mother, Sharon Waugh of Beecher City; three sons, Derrick Matthews (Jessica Lasswell) of Inverness, Fla., Taylor Matthews of Lafayette, Ind., and Joel Matthews (Rachel Paris) of Champaign; two brothers, Ryan (Heather) Waugh of Herrick and Killy Waugh of Tuscola; one sister, Julie (Glenn) Dunn of Beecher City; his ex-wife, Rhonda Matthews of Monticello; two close friends, Ron Humphrey and Donnie Rice; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, James W. Waugh; grandma and grandpa Burke and grandma and grandpa Sims; and border collie, Nova.
James worked in building services at the University of Illinois for over 20 years. He enjoyed attending auctions and Fighting Illini athletics.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society, 1911 E. Main St., Urbana, IL 61802. Condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.