GOLD CANYON, Ariz. — With his wife of more than 60 years holding his hand, James Fillmore McCann, D.C., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
James and his twin John were born in Spirit Lake, Iowa, on April 13, 1936, to Royal Foye (Dick) and Edith (Partlow) McCann. He attended schools in Arnolds Park, Iowa, and graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa.
He loved chiropractic and was one of the earlier practitioners of the Activator Method, having used this technique for over 50 years. His skills were always in demand from people all over the world right up until two weeks prior to his passing. He spent most of his professional life in Hoopeston before retiring to Gold Canyon, Ariz.
James was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Willard); son, James; and daughter, Vivian (Dennis) Komori. His grandchildren, Mason (Jessica) McCann and Jordan (Cathy) McCann, Joseph Borror, Michael Borror and Cole Komori; and great-grandchildren, Selphie, Dilynn, Spencer and Simon, also survive.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Sunset Room in Mountain Brook Village in Gold Canyon.
In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests donations can be made to “Friends of Apache Junction, Paws and Claws” (animal rescue), 725 E. Baseline Ave., Apache Junction, AZ 85119.