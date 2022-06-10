FARMER CITY — James D. McClure, 64, of Farmer City passed away at 1:13 a.m. Thursday (June 9, 2022) at the McClean County Nursing Home, Normal.
His funeral service will be at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Grace Church, Mahomet, with Pastor Andrew Powell officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the church. Private family burial will follow the service at Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield.
James was born on June 27, 1957, in Joliet, a son of David C. and Marjorie M. Fox McClure. He married Susan VanNatta on Aug. 9, 2008, in University Park.
James is survived by his wife, Susan McClure of Farmer City; mother, Marjorie M. McClure of Manhattan, Ill.; daughters, Jennifer (Russ) Hobbs of Naperville and Kathryn (Michael) Taylor of Plainfield; son, Michael (Jessica) McClure of Gibson City; five grandchildren; and a sister, Ellen McClure-Weiske of Lockport.
He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew W. McClure, and father, David C. McClure.
James was a farmer. He was a member of Grace Church, Mahomet.
James was a loving husband, father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family.