CHAMPAIGN — James “Mick” Elvis McFarland, 49, of Champaign passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Kendrick Hospital, Peoria.
Celebration of life services will be held Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 1310 N. Sixth St., Champaign. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with services following at noon. Final interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Urbana. Officiant will be Pastor Rickey E. Parks. Fellowship with family will immediately follow all services at 51 Main, 1906 W. Bradley St., Champaign.
Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.