URBANA — James Byron McGavock Jr., the son of the late James Sr. and Clara McGavock, was born July 13, 1931, in Clinton. He was the only child born to this union.
In 1950, James graduated from Clinton High School, and in 1951, he joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served for four years. He was an aircraft mechanic and served in the Korean War.
James united in marriage to Grace Outerbridge and together have three children, Cordell, Brenda Vonner and Stephanie Utley.
After 34 years of dedicated service to the civil service, James retired in 1986 from Chanute Air Force Base, Rantoul, in the Training Evaluation Wing.
A member of Bethel AME Church for over 60 years, James served faithfully until his death. He served as president of the Usher Board and sang in the Men’s Choir.
James loved traveling abroad. He visited places like Italy, France, England, Switzerland and Canada. He was a devoted fan of Fighting Illini athletics and was a season ticket holder to many sporting events.
To everything there is a season, a time to every purpose under the heaven … On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 7:58 a.m., James Byron McGavock Jr., 90, of Urbana's earthly journey ended peacefully at home with his eldest daughter by his side.
He leaves loving memories to be cherished by daughters Brenda Vonner of Urbana and Stephanie Utley of San Antonio, Texas; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his adored Aunt Alberta Readye and cousin Melba Jackson (Preston) of Peoria; and a host of other relatives and friends.
James was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Grace McGavock.
A homegoing celebration will commence at noon Monday, June 13, at Bethel AME Church, 401 E. Park St., Champaign. Eulogist will be Pastor Terrance Thomas. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow after in Roselawn Cemetery.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.