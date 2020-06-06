URBANA — James "Jim" Melville McGlathery died peacefully at home on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
He was born in New Orleans on Nov. 22, 1936, to Samuel and Mary (Garrott) McGlathery but grew up in Galveston, Texas, where his father was a civil engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and his mother taught social studies and Latin in Galveston public schools. Jim attended public schools in Galveston and received an A.B. degree from Princeton University in 1958 and an M.A. and Ph.D. from Yale University in 1959 and 1964, respectively.
He taught German language at Phillips Andover Academy in 1959-1960 and at Harvard University from 1963-1965. He joined the Department of Germanic Languages and Literature at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he taught from 1965 until his retirement in 2000. He published several books relating to German literature of the 19th century and edited the "Journal of English and Germanic Philology" for many years.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Esther McGlathery and Martha McGlathery Davis; and nephew, Dylan Davis.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy (Beyer) McGlathery; sons, Samuel of Urbana, Daniel (Vivian Rivera) of Newton, Mass., Andrew of New York City and Benjamin (Delores De La Garza) of Park Forest; and daughter, Tonya Brown of Chicago. Also surviving are nieces, Gabrielle Davis of Hinsdale and Maia Davis (John Chadwick) of Montclair, N.J.; a nephew, Derek Davis of Chicago; grandniece and nephew, Julia and Daniel Chadwick of Montclair; and a grandnephew, Izak Sheft of Evanston.
Jim enjoyed cooking with recipes from all over the world for his family and guests, a pastime vying only with Illini football and basketball, Cardinals baseball and Turner Classic Movies for his attention. He enjoyed regaling innumerable international students and scholars with lectures on politics, history, culture and his unconventional interpretations of 19th-century German literature.
Jim's bout with Guillain-Barre syndrome in 1969 left him permanently paralyzed, a fate he bore with courage and grace. He lived a rich life as a loving husband and father, a dedicated student and teacher, and an unfailingly kind host and friend.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with his arrangements. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Contributions in Jim's memory may be made to Friends of the University of Illinois Library at friends@library.illinois.edu or the Wesley Food Pantry at 1203 W. Green St., Urbana, IL 61801. Our family is grateful to the medical staff at Carle Wound Clinic and Home Hospice, as well as our three CNAs, for their excellent care.
