CHAMPAIGN — James J. McNabney, 87, of Champaign died at 11:15 p.m. Thursday (March 19, 2020) at home.
Private graveside services will be held at Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Morgan Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. McNabney was born on Jan. 3, 1933, in Champaign, the son of Francis J. and Marguerite DeCelles McNabney. He married Barbara K. Hill on Jan. 18, 1958, in Champaign; she survives.
Also surviving are one son, Matt (Rosangela) McNabney of Louisville, Ky., and two grandchildren, Marielle and Isabelle.
He was preceded in death by one son, Zachary, and one brother, John.
James was a U.S. Army veteran.
He worked for the railroad and was a salesman for the local Budweiser distributor.
James was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Champaign.
He collected N gauge German model trains, and he was an avid Cubs, White Sox and Blackhawk fan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
