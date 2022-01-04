SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — James L. Meece, born Feb. 14, 1942, in Decatur, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz., after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda; daughter, Teresa; son and daughter-in-law, Jasen and Kelly; granddaughters, Madisen and Kailen; sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Lee Eichhorst; along with his many cherished nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren.
Jim’s parents, Elbert and Pauline, and sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Phil Henson, and their son preceded Jim in death.
Jim was a beloved soul who will be missed immeasurably. The magnitude of losing him can be surpassed only by the love forever in the hearts of those who knew him, especially his family. While hearts are heavy, Jim asked only to focus on the positive and to celebrate the life he felt privileged to live rather than to mourn his departure. To each and every person who was a part of Jim’s life, thank you for being a part of Jim’s journey and for helping him create such wonderful memories.
Jim was comforted by the doctors, nurses, nursing assistants and staff at Hospice of the Valley’s Sherman Home and wished that any donations in his memory be sent to Sherman Home Hospice, 5801 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85054.