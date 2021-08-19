James Michael Bailey Sr. Aug 19, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DANVILLE — James Michael Bailey Sr., 65, died Sunday (Aug. 15, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos