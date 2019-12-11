HOFFMAN ESTATES — James Moake was born in West Frankfort, son of railroad worker (C&EI) George W. Moake and Ruby Ellen Walker, on May 27, 1926. He graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1944 and then served in the U.S. Army until early 1946; much of his Army time was spent in Hawaii awaiting the invasion of Japan.
In 1948, he married Rose Mary Arnold of Villa Grove. They had two children, Michelle (Mark) Cramer of Hoffman Estates and James Moake Jr. (deceased). James Sr. worked as a water station operator/supervisor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for 25 years. Even after he retired, he continued working part time for the UI in the athletic ticket office and later in the entertainment ticket office until he was 80.
In the “empty nester” years, James and Rose Mary travelled in the U.S., Asia and Europe. Visiting their son and daughter, whose husband was a Navy pilot and stationed in U.S. port cities, the Philippines and Germany, was often their incentive.
James was passionate about his Illini football and basketball and his St. Louis Cardinals baseball; these teams gave him great joy throughout his life.
James was seldom parted from his wife of 71 years, love and joy, Rose Mary, until Dec. 5, 2019. Also surviving are his daughter, Michelle; daughter-in-law, Luck Moake of DeRidder, La.; and grandchildren, Cynthia (Jeff) Cramer Feinendegen of Mundelein, Christine (Daniel) Cramer Howieson of Lafayette, Ind., Michael Cramer of Vienna, Va., Jason (Amanda) Moake of DeRidder and SFC Penny (Greg) Moake Younger, currently of Fort Mitchell, Ala. Five great-grandchildren, Max, Ruby (Feinendegen), Rose, Leland and Myra (Howieson), brightened his later years.
Funeral arrangements are at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 2019, followed by the funeral at 1:30 p.m., at the funeral home.
Please send donations in James’ name to The Salvation Army, 2212 N. Market St., Champaign, IL 61822, or online at donate.saheartland.org/give/230710/#!/donation/checkout. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.