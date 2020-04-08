URBANA — James "Jim" Franklin Moluf, 86, of Urbana passed away on Sunday (April 5, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
Jim was born in August 1933 in Rockford, to Thore and Bernice (McWilliams) Moluf. Jim was raised in Rochelle, Ill., by Nels and Frances Hetland. He graduated from Rochelle High School, spent four years in the Air Force, stationed in Libya, New York state and Washington state, and graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor's in agribusiness and a master's in commerce.
He married Marjorie (Betts) Moluf in August 1966.
Jim is survived by his wife, Marge; sons, Jeffrey Moluf of Urbana and Jonathan Moluf (Christy) of West Bend, Wis.; daughter, Jennifer (Moluf) DeHoog (Dan) of Melissa, Texas; grandchildren, Malora and Eamonn Moluf of West Bend, Wis., and Michael and Sarah DeHoog of Melissa, Texas; five stepgrandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, all very special to Jim.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thore and Bernice Moluf; brothers, Thore Andrew Moluf and William Howard Moluf; and sister, Eleanor Moluf.
Jim loved his family, life and people. He especially enjoyed visiting coffee shops and eating at favorite restaurants in town.
He had fond memories of living on the farm and growing up in Rochelle. He worked at the University of Illinois much of his career, starting at the Assembly Hall and retiring from the Grants and Contracts office.
Jim was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Champaign.
He will be remembered and missed by the many lives he touched with kindness, laughter and friendly conversation.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, assisted with arrangements.