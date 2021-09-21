CHAMPAIGN — James (Jim) E. Mueller Sr. of Champaign peacefully passed away at 9:45 p.m. Friday (Sept. 17, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells, Paxton.
Jim was born Oct. 12, 1939, in Urbana, to Robert D. and Margaret (nee Gschwend) Mueller. They preceded him in death.
Jim met his soulmate, Nancy Lou Hart. through a blind date that was intended as a prank by two of their mutually exclusive friends. Little did they know that their bad joke would backfire, and he would fall so hard for this lady with three children. He called them his “Package Deal.” They were married on Oct. 12, 1963 in Nancy’s grandparents’ living room by a justice of the peace. She preceded him in death on Oct. 18, 2019, and has been calling him to join her ever since.
Together they raised the three, plus two more children of their own, Kathy (Frank) Young of Mahomet, Mike (special friend Erin) of Kennesaw, Ga., David of Mahomet, James “Jimbo” Jr. (dec.) (Karen) of Fisher and Ken of Champaign. Also surviving are their nine grandchildren, Michelle (Troy) Miller, Jason (special friend Erin) Young, Erin (Luke) Wheeler, Shelby (Justin) Falls, Cole (fiancé Jessica) and Nate (special friend Julia) Mueller, Karson Pacunas (Nick) Cotter, Garrison and Bryson Pacunas.
They also have eight great-grandchildren, Ryan and Tyler Miller, Michael Mueller, Mikayla and Mikenna Wheeler, Aubri Young and Ava and Lyla Cotter.
Jim was part of a very close-knit and large family who played and traveled together over the years.
He is survived by his sister Mary Matthis; brothers, Robert (Bob — dec.) (Neeta), Ed (Val — dec.), Bill (Jean) and Jack (Mary).
He also developed a strong and loving relationship with Nancy’s siblings and former in-laws. He had to be one of the first stepparents to adopt the principle of sharing
kids for the benefit of all. He also greatly loved his many nieces and nephews.
Jim was a quiet man, which helped him survive (without competition) talkative Nancy. A little smirk once in a while let you know he was listening and might have had something to say if he could get a word in edgewise.
Jim and his family would especially like to thank all the staff of the facilities he and Nancy called “home away from home” over the last four years: BridleBrook in Mahomet, The Villas of Holly Brook, Reflections in Rantoul, Evergreen Place in Champaign and, finally, Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells. We became particularly close to the Reflections staff who affectionally called her “Fancy Nancy” and him “Mr. Jim.” We cannot forget the Transitions Hospice staff for their support and care, especially Tom, who was our “crystal ball” and kept us informed as their time was
near.
Jim was proud of Nancy for many different reasons, but particularly being a research participant in the Idea Study at Christie Clinic in April 2017. The goal of the study was the development and implementation of a diagnostic tool to succinctly diagnose Alzheimer’s disease.
Jim and Nancy were the true and loving representation of the movie “The Notebook.”
While no formal services are planned, a celebration of life will be held in an open-air setting due to COVID-19 at the Rotary Hill Pavilion at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet on Saturday, Oct. 9 starting at 11 a.m. This will be a family reunion type of event.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored by any memorials made to the Illinois Alzheimer’s Association, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., 800, Chicago, IL 60631, or act.alz.org (Team Pops) in the name of Jim and Nancy Mueller.
The family was honored to have their names along with Jim’s brother, Bill Mueller, recognized in the local Walk to END Alzheimer’s on Oct. 10, 2020. The group
raised over $3,000 of the $2.2 million raised statewide in Illinois.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.