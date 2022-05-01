CHAMPAIGN — James Robert Mushrush, 83, of Champaign passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Oct. 24, 1938, in Olney to Robert and Hazel (Kesler) Mushrush. Jim married Elaine (Jenne) Holzhausen on June 26, 2010.
Jim is survived by six children, Bradley (Allison) Mushrush of Herriman, Utah, Diana Mushrush of El Cajon, Calif., Suzanne (Michael) Hallihan of Champaign, Bobbi (Norman) Wiseman of Petersburg, Ben (Kim) Holzhausen of Monticello and Jennifer (Bill Johnson) Dalton of Champaign; 12 grandchildren, Joe (Laura) Mushrush of Utah, Stephanie (Chris) Congdon of Idaho, Michael Mushrush of California, Stacy Mushrush of Iowa, Meggie (Chris) Kreidel of California, Andrew Madrid of California, Mariel Hovey of Illinois, Daniel “DJ” Hovey of Illinois, Noelle Wiseman of Illinois, Noah Wiseman of Illinois, Devin Dalton of Illinois and Adelynn Holzhausen of Illinois; 18 great-grandchildren; his brother, Jerry Mushrush of Leesburg, Fla.; a cousin, Virginia Metz of Lombard; a brother and two sisters-in-law, Curtis and Judy Jenne of St. Peter and Coleen Blomberg of Kinmundy; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; a great-great-nephew and great-great-niece to come; and many cousins, friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one great-grandson, one sister-in-law and three brothers-in-law.
Jim grew up in Chauncey and Sumner area and attended Bridgeport High School in Bridgeport. He loved his grandpa Glenn Mushrush and his ponies as a child. He carpentered for his Uncle Harley in the Chicago area as well as in Denver, Colo.
He worked at Wheaton Engineering in Wheaton and Magnavox in Urbana, drove a school bus for the Urbana school district and retired from Kraft Foods in Champaign.
Jim loved bow hunting, fishing, woodworking, wood turning, motorcycles and cars. He traveled across the U.S. on his Harley motorcycle. Jim enjoyed traveling to Europe, especially Poland. He loved meeting and making new friends, telling stories and collecting things. He loved his pets and enjoyed rodeoing in his younger years.
Memorial donations may be made in Jim’s name to Transitions Hospice, 332 Marion Ave. N1, Forsyth, IL 62535; Bondville United Methodist Church, 100 W. Chestnut St., Champaign, IL 61822; or Hospice Hearts Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 17605, Urbana, IL 61803.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a future date. Please join Jim’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.