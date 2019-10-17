MAHOMET — James Ernest Neidel, 76, passed peacefully at home Tuesday (Oct. 15, 2019).
He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Neidel; first wife, Judith Simmons; and son, James Neidel.
Surviving are his mother, Bernice Neidel; loving wife of 52 years, Kathryn Neidel; children, Jeffrey (Darla) Neidel, John (Jennifer) Neidel, Aaron (Betty) Neidel and Sarah (Christopher) Tudor; and grandchildren, Justin, Jared (Courtney), A.J, Greg, Leigh-Anne, Marissa, Michalynn, Ethan, Adalynn and Ella.
Please join us in a celebration of life for James on Friday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. at Mansfield Community Church of the Nazarene.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.