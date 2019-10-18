MAHOMET — James Ernest Neidel, 76, of Mahomet passed peacefully in his home on Tuesday (Oct. 15, 2019).
He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Neidel; first wife, Judith Simmons: and his son, James Neidel.
Surviving is his mother, Bernice Neidel; two sisters Marilyn Wingert, Nancy (Marty) Pruitt; loving wife of 52 years Kathryn Neidel; children, Jeffrey (Darla) Neidel, John (Jennifer) Neidel, Aaron (Betty) Neidel and Sarah (Christopher) Tudor; and grandchildren, Justin, Jared (Courtney), A.J, Greg, Leigh-Anne, Wesley, Marissa, Michalynn, Ethan, Adalynn and Ella.
Please join us in celebration of James' life at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Mansfield Community Church of the Nazarene.
Condolences may be offered online at owensfuneralhomes.com.