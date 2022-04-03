GIBSON CITY — James W. Nelson, 84, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 7:03 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at his home in Gibson City, with his loving family at his side.
A Masonic service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City, with visitation to follow until 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday April 6, 2022, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, with Pastor Neal Kentch officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Gibson Area House Rehab Foundation.
Jim was born March 7, 1938, in Bloomington, a son of James G. and Charlotte Davis Nelson. He married Carolyn Sue Donoho on Oct. 26, 1957, in Gibson City.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sue Nelson of Gibson City; a daughter, Penny (Larry) Barnett of Gibson City; two grandchildren, Amanda (Jason) Scribner of Sibley and Jimmy (Natalie) Barnett of Gibson City; three precious great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Ashlyn and Landon; his sister, Janet Horton of California; and many friends.
“Birdlegs,” as Jim was better known, was a dedicated and proud member of the Gibson City Masonic Lodge 733 AF&AM. He was a gun enthusiast. His knowledge of guns was amazing and he loved to educate you about them and their history.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trap shooting and mowing his yard more than it needed to be. It was very common to see him sitting outside enjoying the outside and people watching. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
