FISHER — James Dean Nigg, 88, of Fisher, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
He was the beloved husband of Donna (nee Gerdes) Nigg. Jim and Donna were married on May 31, 1964, at American Lutheran Church in Rantoul. They built a home in Fisher and raised their family there.
He was the proud father of three children, Jennifer Nigg (Mary Jo) of Champaign, Jamie (Jim) Hamby of Fisher and Alan (Mary) Nigg of Springfield, Mich.; the proud grandfather of five grandchildren, Jessica (Cole) Gallamore of Ruther Glen, Va., Jacob (Lindsey) Nigg of Grand Rapids, Mich., Samantha (Matt) Hovey of Champaign, Megan Nigg of Creve Coeur, Mo., and Morgan Nigg of Springfield, Mich.; and the proud great-grandfather of one great-grandchild, Memphis Gallamore of Ruther Glen, Va.
Jim is also survived by a sister, Marilyn (Burel) Thomas of Missouri; a brother, Donald (Betty) Nigg of Arizona; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and cousins.
Jim was born Dec. 9, 1933, in Champaign to Theodore and Lucy Ellen (Harper) Nigg. He graduated from Fisher High School in 1952.
He served honorably in the U.S. Army in the 6th Cavalry as a tank mechanic. He was stationed in Germany from 1955-1957.
Jim worked at both The Andersons Elevator in Champaign and FloCon/Vesuvius in Fisher doing maintenance. He retired from Vesuvius in 1999. Jim was a member of the American Lutheran Church in Rantoul.
Jim was very creative and very mechanically inclined and was always in his shop doing woodworking or working on one of his projects. He also enjoyed camping, traveling and researching family history and genealogy. In recent years, Jim would repair and recondition old hand and garden tools and sell them at Fisher garage sales. He would also sell some of his woodworking pieces. Everyone looked forward to Jim’s sales to see what new items he had to offer.
Jim was an avid Fisher Bunnie fan and would always attend the games of his children and grandchildren over the years. He also enjoyed watching Fighting Illini football games.
The visitation and funeral will be Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Lux Memorial Chapel in Rantoul, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. and a memorial service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Willowbrook Cemetery, Fisher.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher Alumni Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org), or an organization of the donor's choice.