HOMER — James “Jim” Bues, 75, of Homer passed away Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at home, surrounded by his family.
A celebration of his life will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at the Walnut Hill Pavilion in Homer Lake Park.
Jim was born April 5, 1945, in Leon, Iowa, to Mary J. (Rush) and Charles D. Bues. He married Nancy J. Manganelli on Feb. 13, 1965, in Miami, Fla. They shared 55 years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy J. Bues of Homer; son, Michael (Wendi) Bues of Wildwood, Tenn.; daughter, Shannon (Leonard) Rosenkrans of Hannibal, Mo.; sister, Mary (Thomas) Crisman of Hopewell Junction, N.Y. ; grandchildren, Victoria, Zachary and Andrew (Rosa) Rainey, Alexander and Emily Edwards, Amanda Rosenkrans and Amelia (Grant) Godfrey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary J. Bues of Clearwater, Fla.
Jim graduated from Coral Gables Senior High in 1964, then he enlisted in the Air Force after graduation and served a tour of duty in Phan Rang, Vietnam. He returned to the States and finished his service as an instructor.
In 1976, he received a degree in accounting from Eastern Kentucky University, with honors. He worked for the IRS before opening his own accounting firm in Champaign. Over the course of 38 years, he and his assistant, Abbie Smith, built the business to over 1,000 clients, many of whom became close friends. He worked with the Sidney Lions Club and served as president for several years.
Jim and Nancy loved to travel. In retirement, they worked at several national parks as camp hosts. Jim had a love of boats, sailing and fishing. They lived in San Carlos, Mexico. They lived on a houseboat on Lake Mead and volunteered at the senior center in Boulder City, Nev. They loved to return to their rural home outside of Homer overlooking the Salt Fork river.
They were also motorcycle enthusiasts and traveled the U.S. and Canada on their Harleys. They especially loved spending time and traveling with the grandkids.