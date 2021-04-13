MANSFIELD — James Edward Paris, 74, of Mansfield passed away Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, at home.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 17, at 1 p.m. at Mansfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor’s local VA hospital.
James was born Aug. 2, 1946, in Champaign, to Robert and Esther (Helton-Bush) Paris. They preceded him in death. He married Helga Kaufmann on Aug. 4 and 6, 1966. She survives.
Also surviving are his two daughters, Claudia Paris and Lora Paris; granddaughter, Sydney Paris; beloved best friend, Jack; the chihuahua; brothers, Charles Paris and Ray Bush; and sister, Vivian Robertson.
James was known to many as Opa. He helped anyone who needed it and spent many Veterans Days at Blue Ridge sharing stories.
James was a Vietnam veteran, where he earned several medals, including a Purple Heart. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and devoted friend. Our hero and beloved Opa will be deeply missed.