URBANA — James Orvil Peoples, 89, passed away Tuesday (June 7, 2022) at home in Urbana.
He was born on May 17, 1933, in Glen Richey, Pa., to Bryan and Ruth (Heise) Peoples. Jim married Janet Mathews on Dec. 11, 2010, in Champaign.
Jim is survived by his children, Ronald (Julie) Peoples, Michael Peoples and Ann (Steve) Eckhardt; stepchildren, Tabatha (Greg) Helm and Christopher (Kim) Mathews; grandchildren, Shay, Josh, Brock, Jason and Justin; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris Peoples; children, James H. Peoples and Melinda Peoples Wilkins; and siblings.
Jim served 21 years active military service in the U.S. Air Force followed by 20 years of civil service at Chanute Air Force Base before his retirement. He was a Vietnam veteran and 32nd-degree Mason. Jim loved to stay busy. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and give good advice. Jim was always smiling and was loved by everyone he met.
Private funeral services will be held at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Graveside committal with military rites will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Jim’s name to the American Cancer Society. Please join his family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.