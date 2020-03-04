MAHOMET — James Darrell Perry, 84, of Mahomet passed away at 8:52 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
James was born in West Liberty, Ky., on Dec. 8, 1935, to parents Marion and Bertha Mae (Fugett) Perry. They preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were three brothers and five sisters.
On April 3, 1953, James married Fern Martin in West Liberty, Ky.; they were married for over 60 years. Fern passed away on Feb. 3, 2014.
He is survived by his children, Janet Rotramel of Rantoul, Scott Perry (Jamie) of St. Joseph, Steve Perry of Lotus, Chris Perry of Mahomet and Jason Perry (Julie) of Slidell, La. Ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive him.
James attended Kentucky schools and worked as a mechanic for over 27 years.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society or to the American Heart Association.
