CHAMPAIGN — James H. Quackenbush, 85, of Champaign passed away after a long illness on Monday (May 4, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Jim was born April 2, 1935, in Minot, N.D. He married Vona Nieskens on Dec. 31, 1960, in Peerless, Mont. She survives. Also surviving are their three children, Jason (Ann) Quackenbush of Champaign, Tara Quackenbush of Wenatchee, Wash., and William (Janaina) Quackenbush of Seattle, Wash. Three grandchildren, Sophie, Claire and James, survive him, as well as four sisters, Veanne Hawbaker of Shelby, Mont., Margaret (Bob) Jones of Pagosa Springs, Colo., Kay (Chuck) Foster of Spokane, Wash., and Bonnie (Rick) Hartman of Grand Junction, Colo.
Preceding Jim in death were his parents, William and Lucille (Brown) Quackenbush, and brother-in-law, Harvey Hawbaker.
Jim graduated from Peerless High School in 1953. After serving in the U.S. Army, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Montana State University Billings. Later in his career, he earned an MBA from Lindenwood University in 1988. He was proud of having received his Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM) designation from the Community Associations Institute.
Jim had a long career in public administration and property management. He was executive director of the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority in St. Charles, Mo., in the 1970s and '80s, which made extensive improvements to the downtown area that are still enjoyed by residents and tourists today.
After relocating with his family to his beloved Seattle in 1989, he solved problems for a variety of community associations and enjoyed the Emerald City immensely before retiring to Champaign about 10 years ago.
Vona and Jim enjoyed dancing and were members of the Puget Sound Traditional Jazz Society. Jim also enjoyed wordplay, puzzles and singing jazz standards. He was a very proud father and grandfather.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Renner-Wikoff Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
