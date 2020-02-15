URBANA — James "Jim" R. Demlow, 90, of Urbana passed away on Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Jim was born in Champaign on July 19, 1929, to his parents, Harold and Daisy (Allward) Demlow. They preceded him in death.
Jim is survived by his children, Timothy Atterson, Delores Wilson, Marsha Demlow, Robin Kolble (Paul), Lea Ann Hodson, Karen Demlow, Susie Davis (Tim), John Demlow (Mary) and Jason Demlow (Phayvanh). He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, with another expected in July.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, June; his second wife, Elliene; and daughter, Cindy Kuhns.
Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1949. Afterward, he worked as a conductor for Illinois Central Railroad for 44 years. His hobbies included refinishing furniture and traveling to Florida during the winter months, but above all came his family.
The family would like to acknowledge Lea Ann and Delores for all the care they provided over the past few years.
Please join us as we celebrate his life. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Grandview Memorial Gardens.
