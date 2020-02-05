MELVIN — James R. “Jim” Duke, 82, of Melvin passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side on Friday (Jan. 31, 2020).
His funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Melvin United Methodist Church with Pastor Liz Reis officiating. Visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Dress is casual, as Jim didn't like pomp and circumstance. Memorial contributions may be made to the Melvin United Methodist Church, the Corn Belt Shrine Club or to the family.
Jim was born Nov. 12, 1937, in Ludlow, a son of O. Wayne Duke and Elouise Ann Chaney Duke. He married Lynn E. Hoyt in Champaign. He is survived by his devoted wife Lynn of Melvin. He was a proud father to his children, E. Gay (Mike) Lane of Henning, Randall (Tom) Duke of Champaign, Vicki Duke of Melvin and Wayne (Brad) Duke of Urbana. Also surviving are his precious grandchildren, Jeremy (Jen) Duke, Casey Duke, Brandon (Angie) Roderick, Angela Daley, Faith Duke and Matthew Duke; eight great-grandchildren, Owen, Ethan, Declan, Amia, Jasmine, Carter, Londyn Grace and Ryne; three brothers, Bill (Doris) Duke of Austin, Texas, Jerry (Sue) Duke of Urbana and Lyle (Alice) Duke of Knoxville, Tenn.; and two sisters, Beverly Neely of Magnolia, Texas, and Lucy (Roger) Woodcock of Fisher. He had many nieces and nephews whom he adored.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Duke (1986); great-grandson, Reed Robert Roderick; sister, Joyce Hardig; brother, Wayne Allen (Pete) Duke; and brother-in-law, Bill Neely.
Jim was a roofer for Hitchens Roofing for 20 years. He then was an estimator engineer for the University of Illinois for 23 years, retiring in 2001. He was a member of the Melvin United Methodist Church and the Melvin Area Christian Men’s Group. He enjoyed reading Western novels and was passionate and proud of his gardening skills. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his friends and making new ones. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
