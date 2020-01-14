MONTICELLO — James R. Mack, 63, of Monticello, formerly of Urbana, passed away peacefully at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, at 1:30 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 12, 2020).
He was a wonderful husband, father and grandpa. He truly enjoyed spending time with his grandson Tucker and hunting and fishing. Jim was a dedicated owner-operator/tandem driver for 30 years of his life. He loved his job and being around the guys he worked with.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Tina (Crisman); son, Michael; grandson, Tucker; one sister-in-law; two brothers-in-law; his mother; two sisters; one brother; cousins; and lots of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard S., and both in-laws.
A celebration of his life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Lodge Church of God.
Memorials can be made out to Tina Mack.