CHAMPAIGN — James R. Russell was born on Aug. 15, 1942, in Lawndale, N.C., to his loving parents, Roosevelt and Addie Mae Waller Russell.
James was a kindhearted, loving and generous man. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
"BB-Boy, Money" loved laughing and "cutting up" with his family, playing cards and having "a li'l nip." He enjoyed riding around in Big Red. His favorite saying was "2 S's and 2 L's! Russell."
He loved carpentry and was a devoted contruction employee at Lake of the Woods, Mahomet, for 37 years.
On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, James transitioned into eternal life. He is survived by his wife, Doris Jean Russell; seven children, Gerald Russell, Tammie Maynor-Donaldson, Terry Russell, Shawn Maynor, La-Keta Maynor, James Maynor and Terri Maynor; brother, Roosevelt (Essie) Russell; and a host of grandkids, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Rosie Caston and Annie Ruth Russell Ferguson; and brothers, Nathaniel Russell, J.C. Russell, Robert Russell and Willie Russell.
Per his wishes, he was cremated. Leek & Sons Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.