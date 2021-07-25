ATWOOD — James R. Wierman, 86, of Atwood passed away at 1:15 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Tuscola Health Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 E. U.S. 36, Atwood. Burial with military graveside rites will follow at Mackville Cemetery, Atwood. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Jim was born Aug. 26, 1934, in Champaign, the son of John and Gertrude Mabel Hill Wierman.
Survivors include three nieces; one nephew; and his best friend and longtime neighbor, Jerry Jurgens.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wilfred and Cedric Wierman; and a sister, Phyllis Winings.
Memorials are suggested to the Tuscola Health Care Center.
Jim served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. He formerly worked for Rhema Bag in Arthur, Viobin in Monticello and the Finance Center in Indianapolis.
He also worked as a librarian for Monticello Christian Academy and Atwood Public Library. He was a historian and genealogist.
