MONTICELLO — James D. "Jim Bob" Raney, 76, of Monticello passed away at 5:25 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020) at home.
Jim Bob was born April 12, 1943, in Champaign, the son of Lewis Alphonus and Edith Mae (Ellis) Raney. He married Connie G. Sims in 1977 in Rantoul.
He is survived by his wife and 43-plus-years soulmate, Connie Raney of Monticello; daughters, Jennifer Raney (Marvin Bayless) of Mahomet and Stephanie Empson (Jason) of Seymour; grandchildren, McKenzie Barnhill, Madison Barnhill, Izabella Empson, Sophia Empson and Bryce Empson; and sisters, Catherine Hobbs and Shirley Shelmadine, both of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Herman, Bobbie, Billy, Donnie Sr., Richard and David Raney; and sisters, Betty Cruise and Carol Williams.
Jim Bob was a retired laborer and machine operator. He was a member of the Laborers Local 703 of Urbana. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping, mushroom hunting in the summer and hiking. He loved his little dogs, horses, going to auctions, the Chicago Cubs and was always doing something. He never met a stranger and was always friendly to everyone he's met.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.