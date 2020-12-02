MAHOMET — James Charles “Jimbo” Reed II, son of James Charles Reed I and Joyce Marie Reed, was born on July 6, 1964, in Bristol Township, Pa., and peacefully passed away at the age of 56 at home on Saturday (Nov. 28, 2020) in Mahomet surrounded by his loved ones.
He graduated from Bensalem High School in 1982. Thereafter, he went to Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Indiana, Pa., and received a bachelor of science degree in business administration and marketing in December 1986. He was the president of the Beta-Gamma chapter of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at the University of Pennsylvania in Indiana.
After graduation, he moved from Pennsylvania to the Midwest and began his career with the Hilti Corporation as a top salesman of heavy construction and building maintenance equipment. During his 30-plus years with the company, he received numerous awards and distinctions for his great customer service and first-rate industry knowledge, including earning a membership position in the Hilti President’s Club.
He is remembered dearly as a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather, or more fondly as “Pop,” and is survived by his sister, Lynda Murphy; wife, partner and best friend of 23 unforgettable years, Lisa; sons, James Charles Reed III and Jonathan Richard Reed; stepchildren of over 20 years, Amanda, Jessica, Josie, Shelby and Kristofer; and 10 grandchildren.
Anyone who knew Jimbo knows he was a pillar of stability, a great problem solver and always put his family first. He was quick-witted and had a sense of humor that kept everyone around him smiling and laughing. He loved history and politics, especially all things surrounding the presidency of John F. Kennedy. Jimbo was an avid football and baseball fan and stayed true to his Philadelphia roots as an Eagles fan and Phillies “phanatic.”
Some of his favorite memories were teaching his oldest son how to play chess, watching his youngest son play football and baseball and him and Lisa spending time with the family during summer cookouts in the backyard listening to music and watching their grandchildren splash in the pool.
A celebration of life for Jimbo is expected in the near future. For information on where to send condolences, please contact Lux Funeral Home, Rantoul.