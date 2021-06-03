URBANA — James Blaine Reedy, 80, of Urbana passed away at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at home in Urbana.
Visitation and services will be held on Friday, June 4, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2200 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. There will be a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m.
James was born Sept. 23, 1940, in Decatur, a son of Josephus Blaine and Elizabeth Elaine (Woolen) Reedy. He married Patricia Jo Kaylor on March 17, 1961, in Decatur, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 29, 2005.
Survivors include three sons, Jeffrey Blaine Reedy of Normal, James Brian Reedy of Urbana and Jason Blaine Reedy of Villa Grove; chosen daughters, Penny, Jennifer and Rebekah; five grandsons, Blaine, Tristan, Eamon, Cillian and Noel; one chosen granddaughter, Skye Reedy; brother, Dean Ralph Reedy (Carol) of Argenta; and a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jim worked in retail sales most of his life, including FS, Sears Roebuck and Co., Webergs & Rhodes Furniture. He also worked at the Urbana farmers' market, where he was known as the “Muffin Man,” and most recently for Lacey's Place gaming center. He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church for the past 47 years.
Jim never met a stranger and had a multitude of friends. Kind and generous, patient and loving, Jim had a servant's heart and a sincere desire to help everyone! Jim will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In place of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Matthew Garden of Remembrance. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.