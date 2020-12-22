James Rhoades Dec 22, 2020 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONTICELLO — James Rhoades, 76, died Sunday (Dec. 20, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers