MONTICELLO — James “Jim” Albert Rohl, 85, of Monticello passed away at 1:43 p.m. Saturday (March 7, 2020) at his home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Broadlands. The Rev. John Sharp will officiate. Burial will take place at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Newman. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St. in Homer.
James was born Feb. 28, 1935, in Homer, the son of Herman F. and Inas Lucille Jones Rohl. He married Ramona Kincaid on June 14, 1959, in Newman. She survives.
Survivors also include his daughter, Dawn Danner of Amarillo, Texas; son, Van Rohl of O’Fallon; daughter, Eve (Shannon) Clark of Mount Zion; grandchildren, Martin (Teresa) Danner and Jenny Rohl; great-grandchildren, Nolan, Kinsey and Ava Danner; and sister, Ruth E. Herren of Everett, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Philip Rohl.
Jim was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Broadlands. He also attended Faith Lutheran Church in Monticello when the weather would not permit him to attend Immanuel Lutheran Church. He was very passionate about his faith and church families.
Jim taught ag education for 7 1/2 years at Newman High School and was a salesman for AO Smith Harvestors in Effingham for 10 1/2 years. He served in the Army from 1957-1958. Jim was a member of Gideons from 1988 to present. He was also passionate about FFA and was a farmer from 1974 to present.
Memorials can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Faith Lutheran Church.